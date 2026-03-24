Controversy Surrounds Death of BSF Jawan in NCB Custody

The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) has come under scrutiny following the death of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in its custody. The jawan, identified as Jaswinder Singh, reportedly suffered two cardiac events leading to his death, although his family alleges he was brutally assaulted.

Jaswinder Singh was detained on March 3 in Jammu for interrogation linked to a drug-related investigation. According to the NCB, Singh was implicated in a case involving the seizure of a commercial quantity of heroin. His brother, Pupinder Singh, previously arrested, has a history of similar offenses.

In light of these events, the NCB has initiated mandatory procedures under the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines and awaits post-mortem and inquiry reports. Meanwhile, Singh's family, who held a protest demanding justice, was informed of his deteriorating health only after his death on March 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)