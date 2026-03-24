Punjab CM Vows Fair Probe Into Amritsar Official's Alleged Suicide
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ensures a fair investigation by state police into the alleged suicide of official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. Opposition parties demand a CBI probe against former minister Bhullar, accused of harassment. The Amritsar incident involves legal actions against Bhullar and associates under abetment and intimidation charges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has affirmed the competence of the state police in investigating the alleged suicide of Amritsar official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.
Mann's statement comes amidst calls from opposition parties for a CBI inquiry into the incident involving harassment allegations against former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.
The Amritsar police have charged Bhullar and associates under serious legal sections, with Mann vowing that justice will be served, emphasizing that no individual, regardless of status, is above the law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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