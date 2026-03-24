UN Expert Alleges Systematic Torture of Palestinians, Calls for International Accountability
The Special Rapporteur alleges that detainees have been subjected to severe forms of abuse, including physical violence, deprivation of food, and degrading treatment.
A United Nations human rights expert has accused Israel of carrying out systematic torture and ill-treatment of Palestinians, warning that such practices have intensified since October 2023 and may constitute part of broader violations of international law.
In a new report presented to the UN Human Rights Council, Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, described what she called a “deeply entrenched system of abuse” within Israeli detention facilities.
Allegations of Widespread Abuse in Detention
According to the report, more than 18,500 Palestinians have been detained since October 2023, including at least 1,500 children. The report states that:
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Thousands are being held without charge or trial
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Some detainees have allegedly been forcibly disappeared
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Nearly 100 detainees have reportedly died in custody
The Special Rapporteur alleges that detainees have been subjected to severe forms of abuse, including physical violence, deprivation of food, and degrading treatment.
“These practices, once hidden, are now reportedly occurring in a more open and systematic manner,” Albanese said.
Claims of Institutionalized Policies
The report attributes responsibility to policies implemented by senior Israeli officials, alleging that certain measures have institutionalized harsh detention conditions and collective punishment practices.
Albanese called for those responsible to be investigated, including through international legal mechanisms such as the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Broader Concerns Beyond Detention Facilities
The report further claims that the alleged mistreatment extends beyond prisons, describing a wider environment of hardship across the occupied Palestinian territory.
It cites:
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Ongoing military operations
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Displacement of populations
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Destruction of infrastructure
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Restrictions on movement and access to services
These conditions, the report argues, contribute to what it describes as a “continuum of suffering” affecting Palestinian civilians.
Reference to Previous UN Findings
The report aligns with concerns raised by other UN bodies. In 2025, the UN Committee against Torture expressed alarm over what it described as “widespread ill-treatment”, noting an escalation following the events of October 2023.
Call for Immediate Action and International Response
The Special Rapporteur has urged Israel to:
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Cease all forms of torture and ill-treatment
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Allow access to independent international investigators and humanitarian organizations
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Ensure accountability for alleged violations
She also called on UN Member States to uphold their legal obligations under international law, including investigating serious violations and taking appropriate legal action where warranted.
Highly Contested Context
The allegations come amid ongoing conflict and heightened tensions in the region. Israel has consistently rejected accusations of systematic abuses and maintains that its actions are in response to security threats, including attacks by militant groups.
As with previous UN reports, the findings are likely to be subject to international scrutiny, debate, and political contestation.
International Law and Ongoing Debate
The report reiterates that torture is prohibited under international law under all circumstances, including during armed conflict.
Albanese warned that failure by the international community to address such allegations could undermine the credibility of international legal frameworks.
Next Steps at the UN
The report will be discussed at the Human Rights Council, where member states, observers, and stakeholders are expected to respond and debate its findings and recommendations.
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