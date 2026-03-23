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JJ Smit to Lead Namibia in Crucial ICC Tri-Series at Home

Namibia, facing a critical moment in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, has appointed JJ Smit as captain for the upcoming tri-series in Windhoek. As they host Oman and Scotland, Namibia seeks to improve their standings and qualify for the Cricket World Cup. Two debutants have been included.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:40 IST
JJ Smit to Lead Namibia in Crucial ICC Tri-Series at Home
JJ Smit. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • Scotland

Namibia's cricket team will enter a pivotal chapter next month as all-rounder JJ Smit takes the helm for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in Windhoek. Long-term captain Gerhard Erasmus steps aside for this six-match cricket face-off featuring Oman and Scotland, launching on April 2.

Currently sixth in the league, Namibia's home matches are crucial, seeking to close the gap on the leading four teams to maintain their World Cup qualification dreams. The 15-member squad, blending experience with newcomers, sees maiden call-ups for William Lottering and Zacheo Jansen van Vuuren, while retaining T20 World Cup regulars.

After a disappointing T20 World Cup, Namibia is eager for a fresh start in the 50-over format. Their tri-series journey kicks off against Oman on April 4, with the familiar pitch of Windhoek offering hope for enhanced performance under Smit's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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