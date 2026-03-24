Cricket Stars Shine in ICC Women's T20I Rankings Update

Indian cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana has maintained her stronghold on the second spot in the ICC women's T20I rankings, with national captain Harmanpreet Kaur advancing to the 14th position. Shafali Verma is another Indian presence in the top 10, while Jemimah Rodrigues holds the joint 11th spot.

Among bowlers, Deepti Sharma climbed to the third position, as Arundhati Reddy slipped out of the top 10. Deepti also secured the No. 3 spot for all-rounders. Internationally, Australia's Georgia Voll and New Zealand's Sophie Devine have made noteworthy progress in the rankings, reflecting a competitive field.

The rankings considered performances from series in the West Indies and beyond. Notably, 15-year-old Fanny Utagushimaninde from Rwanda made history by debuting at 66th after a record-setting century. Other players, including Annerie Dercksen and Ellyse Perry, also marked significant advances, indicating a vibrant and evolving landscape in women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)