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Cricket Stars Shine in ICC Women's T20I Rankings Update

The latest ICC women's T20I rankings see Indian players Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Shafali Verma holding top spots. Deepti Sharma rises in both bowling and all-rounder categories. Global players like Georgia Voll, Sophie Devine, and Fanny Utagushimaninde also make significant strides, reflecting new dynamics in women's cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:08 IST
Cricket Stars Shine in ICC Women's T20I Rankings Update
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian cricket sensation Smriti Mandhana has maintained her stronghold on the second spot in the ICC women's T20I rankings, with national captain Harmanpreet Kaur advancing to the 14th position. Shafali Verma is another Indian presence in the top 10, while Jemimah Rodrigues holds the joint 11th spot.

Among bowlers, Deepti Sharma climbed to the third position, as Arundhati Reddy slipped out of the top 10. Deepti also secured the No. 3 spot for all-rounders. Internationally, Australia's Georgia Voll and New Zealand's Sophie Devine have made noteworthy progress in the rankings, reflecting a competitive field.

The rankings considered performances from series in the West Indies and beyond. Notably, 15-year-old Fanny Utagushimaninde from Rwanda made history by debuting at 66th after a record-setting century. Other players, including Annerie Dercksen and Ellyse Perry, also marked significant advances, indicating a vibrant and evolving landscape in women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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