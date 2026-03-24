Mother Arrested for Alleged Strangulation of Daughter: Disturbing Case Shocks Jharkhand District

A tragic case has emerged from Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district where a four-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her own mother. Police arrested the mother after the child's father lodged a formal complaint, following a series of misleading claims by the mother regarding an alleged abduction.

The alleged abduction had initially sparked tension within the community, resulting in a police search operation. However, the investigation quickly turned its focus to the mother as inconsistencies in her story began to surface. The girl's body was soon found behind the family home, further complicating the mother's attempt to mislead authorities.

The suspect fled the area but was subsequently apprehended. The body of the child has been sent for post-mortem, with local police stating that the mother's mental health did not appear to be a factor in the alleged murder. Investigations are ongoing as police work to uncover the motive behind this disturbing act.

(With inputs from agencies.)