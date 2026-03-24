Tragedy Strikes Varanasi: Gas Cylinder Blast Claims Two Lives

A devastating gas cylinder explosion in Varanasi's Lahartara neighborhood has claimed the lives of a 30-year-old man and his sister, police have confirmed.

The incident took place at Girija Devi's residence, where a leak in the gas cylinder led to a massive blast, causing the structure to collapse and trapping family members underneath.

Rescue efforts by police, fire services, and the State Disaster Response Force helped save several family members, who were swiftly transported to the trauma center at Banaras Hindu University. Tragically, despite their efforts, two family members were pronounced dead at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)