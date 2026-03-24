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Tragedy Strikes Varanasi: Gas Cylinder Blast Claims Two Lives

A gas cylinder explosion led to the collapse of a house in Varanasi's Lahartara, resulting in the deaths of a 30-year-old man and his sister. Rescuers, assisted by locals, managed to save other family members. The blast was triggered by a gas leak during an attempt to light the stove.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:11 IST
Tragedy Strikes Varanasi: Gas Cylinder Blast Claims Two Lives
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  • India

A devastating gas cylinder explosion in Varanasi's Lahartara neighborhood has claimed the lives of a 30-year-old man and his sister, police have confirmed.

The incident took place at Girija Devi's residence, where a leak in the gas cylinder led to a massive blast, causing the structure to collapse and trapping family members underneath.

Rescue efforts by police, fire services, and the State Disaster Response Force helped save several family members, who were swiftly transported to the trauma center at Banaras Hindu University. Tragically, despite their efforts, two family members were pronounced dead at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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