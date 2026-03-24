Tragedy in the Skies: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Highlights Heroic Rescue Efforts
A Colombian Air Force C-130 Hercules crashed in Puerto Leguizamo, initially reporting 121 aboard, killing 66. Impacted at takeoff, the plane caught fire. Local residents aided in rescue efforts hindered by the location. President Petro criticized military modernization delays, and Lockheed Martin assists in investigations. Upcoming presidential candidates called for action.
In a tragic turn of events, a Colombian Air Force C-130 Hercules transport plane crashed while taking off from Puerto Leguizamo, resulting in 66 fatalities, according to military sources.
The accident, considered one of the deadliest for Colombia's Air Force in recent memory, involved the plane impacting near the runway's end before catching fire, as described by local firefighter Eduardo San Juan Callejas. Initial reports claimed 121 people were aboard.
President Gustavo Petro expressed frustration over delays in military modernization, urging swift actions as the nation mourns the loss. Candidates for the upcoming presidential election and Lockheed Martin have offered support and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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