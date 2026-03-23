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Tragic Cold Storage Collapse in Prayagraj: Rescue and Investigation Underway

In Prayagraj, a cold storage facility's partial collapse resulted in four deaths and 16 injuries. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister expressed condolences and announced financial aid for victims. Investigation is underway, with reports suggesting a possible gas explosion as the cause. Ongoing rescue efforts continue to address the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:18 IST
Tragic Cold Storage Collapse in Prayagraj: Rescue and Investigation Underway
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a partial collapse of a cold storage facility in Prayagraj's Phaphamau area led to the tragic loss of four lives, with 16 other individuals sustaining injuries. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath swiftly responded, expressing condolences and announcing financial assistance for the victims' families, as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Each family of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000 each.

An inquiry, spearheaded by the ADM Finance, has been initiated to ascertain the precise cause of the collapse, with a report due within 24 to 48 hours. Initial reports indicate that an ammonia gas explosion might have contributed to the structural failure. Currently, 12 injured individuals are receiving medical treatment, and rescue operations are in full swing. Efforts include the use of JCBs to remove debris, searching for more survivors, and managing the ammonia gas leak.

Prayagraj Commissioner of Police, Jogendra Kumar, confirmed that 16 people have already been rescued and admitted to the hospital. He also emphasized that action would be taken against anyone found negligent in connection to this incident. The Prayagraj District Magistrate highlighted that the incident's exact cause will be unveiled post-investigation, amid ongoing relief and rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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