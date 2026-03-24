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Gujarat's Push for Uniform Civil Code: A Step Toward Legal Uniformity

The Gujarat government introduced the Unified Civil Code Bill, 2026, aimed at establishing a common legal framework for marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships. Tabled by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the bill, exempting Scheduled Tribes, will extend beyond state boundaries and requires the registration of live-in relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:33 IST
Gujarat's Push for Uniform Civil Code: A Step Toward Legal Uniformity
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has unveiled the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, in the state's legislative assembly, suggesting a unified legal framework for personal matters like marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships across religions.

The Bill was presented by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel following a report by a state-appointed panel on implementing the UCC. Should this bill pass, Gujarat will become the second Indian state, after Uttarakhand, to implement such a code.

Exempting Scheduled Tribes, the proposed legislation also mandates the registration of live-in relationships and their termination via formal declaration. Furthermore, prohibiting bigamy, it recognizes marriages only when neither individual has a living spouse, as stated in the Bill's objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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