Kerala BJP Defends Candidate Amid Election Code Violation Debate

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar has stood firmly in defense of the party's candidate for the Guruvayur Assembly Constituency, B Gopalakrishnan, amidst allegations of a Model Code of Conduct (MCC) breach. Chandrasekhar contends that Gopalakrishnan's inquiry asking voters if a Hindu MLA should represent them does not constitute hate speech.

This controversy arises as election authorities in Kerala have begun legal proceedings against Gopalakrishnan for his allegedly contentious remarks during the election campaign, citing possible violations of the MCC. The Thrissur District Collector moved forward based on a complaint about Gopalakrishnan's comments, leading to a case registered under Section 123(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, along with MCC provisions.

A video shared by Gopalakrishnan allegedly violated the MCC, which forbids campaigning based on caste or communal sentiments and using religious sites for election purposes. Consequently, social media platforms have removed the video, and an FIR has been filed. Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar criticizes the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) for the state's economic woes as the assembly polls approach on April 9, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)