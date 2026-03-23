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Negligence Costs Lives: Meghalaya Commission Recommends Compensation

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission has recommended a Rs 10 lakh compensation for the children of a woman who died due to alleged medical negligence at Jowai MCH Hospital. The Commission found healthcare lapses and insists on improving accountability and healthcare quality to avoid future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:36 IST
Negligence Costs Lives: Meghalaya Commission Recommends Compensation
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The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on Monday took a significant step by recommending a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the children of a deceased woman. The decision follows findings of treatment lapses at Jowai MCH Hospital, where the woman died last year due to alleged negligence.

The Commission issued its final order on March 23, 2026, stating that the substantial compensation is intended to help the children recover from the loss of their mother. The order is now with the Additional Chief Secretary of the state Health and Family Welfare Department for implementation.

The MHRC commenced its investigation following media coverage in June last year, which raised questions about the hospital staff's conduct. Subsequent inquiries revealed multiple lapses, leading the MHRC to conclude negligence and highlight the urgent need for improved healthcare accountability.

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