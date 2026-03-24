Railways Clears ₹647 Crore Infra Boost: Gujarat RoR Flyover, Bihar Bypass to Decongest Key Routes

In a major push to enhance rail capacity and operational efficiency, the Ministry of Railways has approved two strategic infrastructure projects worth ₹647.58 crore in Gujarat and Bihar. The projects are aimed at eliminating bottlenecks, improving connectivity, and supporting rising passenger and freight demand.

₹344 Crore Rail-Over-Rail Flyover to Unlock Gujarat Connectivity

The Railways has sanctioned the construction of a Rail Over Rail (RoR) flyover at Kosamba in Gujarat under Western Railway:

Project: Kosamba–Umrapada Gauge Conversion connectivity

Length: 9.20 km

Cost: ₹344.38 crore

The Kosamba–Umrapada section lies along the Mumbai–Vadodara main line, one of India’s busiest corridors. However, due to the presence of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) alignment, direct surface connectivity has not been feasible.

Key Benefits:

Eliminates surface crossings, ensuring safer operations

Enables seamless integration with the Mumbai–Vadodara main line

Supports faster movement of passenger and freight trains

Maximises benefits of ongoing gauge conversion works

The flyover will act as a critical infrastructure solution to resolve alignment conflicts with the DFC, a growing challenge in high-density corridors.

₹303 Crore Bhagalpur Bypass to Ease Severe Congestion in Bihar

In Eastern Railway, the Ministry has approved the construction of a 13.38 km bypass line at Bhagalpur:

Route: Gonudham Halt (Barahat–Bhagalpur section) to Sabour (Bhagalpur–Sahibganj section)

Cost: ₹303.20 crore

Currently, the Barahat–Bhagalpur section is operating at over 125% capacity, leading to:

Severe congestion

Delays in train movement

Operational inefficiencies

Trains moving across sections also require engine reversal at Bhagalpur junction, causing additional delays.

Key Benefits:

Eliminates need for engine reversal

Reduces train detention time

Improves punctuality and operational fluidity

Decongests Bhagalpur, a critical junction in Eastern India

Strategic Push for Capacity Augmentation

The approval of these projects reflects Indian Railways’ continued focus on:

Network decongestion in high-density corridors

Capacity augmentation to meet rising demand

Enhancing safety and operational efficiency

Supporting freight corridors and logistics efficiency

With freight traffic expected to grow significantly and passenger demand steadily rising, such infrastructure interventions are critical to maintaining network reliability and speed.

Addressing Structural Bottlenecks in Rail Operations

Both projects target long-standing structural challenges:

Kosamba RoR Flyover: Resolves infrastructure conflict with Dedicated Freight Corridor

Bhagalpur Bypass: Addresses over-saturation and operational delays at a major junction

These solutions move beyond incremental upgrades and focus on system-level efficiency improvements.

Key Takeaways

₹647.58 crore investment in rail infrastructure

Gujarat project enables DFC-compatible connectivity

Bihar bypass tackles 125%+ capacity congestion

Significant gains in speed, safety, and punctuality expected

Strengthening India’s Rail Backbone

The Ministry of Railways reiterated its commitment to building a future-ready rail network, capable of handling:

Increased freight movement under Dedicated Freight Corridors

Growing passenger volumes

Faster and more reliable services

These projects represent a broader shift toward modern, congestion-free rail infrastructure, essential for India’s economic growth and logistics efficiency.