Pakistan Takes Center Stage: Bridging the US-Iran Divide

In a pivotal move, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the country's willingness to mediate peace talks between the US and Iran. The aim is to end the intensifying conflict in the Middle East, emphasizing the potential role Islamabad could play in this high-stakes diplomatic engagement.

As backchannel dialogues gain traction, Islamabad, along with allies Egypt and Turkiye, strategizes potential peace frameworks. Reports suggest an ongoing effort to secure a venue for formal negotiations, with Pakistan positioned as a key player in facilitating diplomatic discourse for regional stability.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi cautioned against speculative narratives, advising media to anticipate official updates. Meanwhile, interactions between military and political figures underscore Pakistan's commitment to de-escalation, as global tensions surrounding the Persian Gulf and energy interests continue to rise.