MNM Bows Out of Tamil Nadu Assembly Race

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, a part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, declared on Tuesday that it will abstain from contesting the April 23 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

MNM founder Kamal Haasan announced that his party's strategy is to support all candidates of the DMK-led alliance unconditionally, rather than directly participating in the electoral battle.

Haasan emphasized that while the political realm often highlights elections, they constitute only a segment of the broader political journey, where there is never a full stop.

(With inputs from agencies.)