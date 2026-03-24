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A Landmark First: India's Passive Euthanasia Pioneer Passes Away

Harish Rana, a landmark case for passive euthanasia in India, died at AIIMS-Delhi. The Supreme Court allowed the withdrawal of life support, marking a significant legal precedent. His family donated his corneas and heart valves, highlighting dignity in death. AIIMS expressed condolences and urged legislative clarity on end-of-life care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:14 IST
A Landmark First: India's Passive Euthanasia Pioneer Passes Away
AIIMS Delhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Harish Rana, who represented a groundbreaking moment for passive euthanasia in India, passed away at AIIMS-Delhi on March 24. The institution confirmed his death at 4:10 PM after his prolonged vegetative state following a tragic accident in 2013. AIIMS extended its deepest condolences to Rana's family during this difficult time.

Earlier this month, India's Supreme Court permitted passive euthanasia for Rana, a decision that underscored an evolving legal landscape regarding end-of-life care. Acknowledging the rarity and emotional weight of the case, Justices Pardiwala and Vishwanathan permitted the withdrawal of clinically assisted nutrition and hydration.

This decision illuminated the urgent need for comprehensive legislation on end-of-life care, as the court urged the government to consider new legal frameworks to avoid further judicial intervention in similar cases. Harish Rana's family demonstrated immense courage and compassion, donating his organs, including his corneas and heart valves, following his passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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