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Tech Titan's Estate Denied Appeal in HP Dispute

The estate of the late tech tycoon Mike Lynch was denied permission to appeal a High Court ruling over damages owed to Hewlett Packard Enterprise from its acquisition of Autonomy. HP alleged value inflation by Lynch and Autonomy's CFO, leading to significant writedowns post-acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:00 IST
Tech Titan's Estate Denied Appeal in HP Dispute
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The late British tech tycoon Mike Lynch's estate has been denied permission by London's High Court to appeal a ruling demanding damages to Hewlett Packard Enterprise. This litigation stems from HP's acquisition of Lynch's company, Autonomy, for $11.1 billion.

HP has accused Lynch and Autonomy's former CFO, Sushovan Hussain, of inflating the company's value prior to the deal. Following the acquisition, HP reported an $8.8 billion writedown of Autonomy's value, claiming the financials were misleading.

Although the estate's representatives sought to appeal the earlier ruling, permission was refused. HP confirmed the verdict awards them around $1.24 billion in damages and interest, moving closer to resolving the issue.

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