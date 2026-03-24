Tech Titan's Estate Denied Appeal in HP Dispute

The late British tech tycoon Mike Lynch's estate has been denied permission by London's High Court to appeal a ruling demanding damages to Hewlett Packard Enterprise. This litigation stems from HP's acquisition of Lynch's company, Autonomy, for $11.1 billion.

HP has accused Lynch and Autonomy's former CFO, Sushovan Hussain, of inflating the company's value prior to the deal. Following the acquisition, HP reported an $8.8 billion writedown of Autonomy's value, claiming the financials were misleading.

Although the estate's representatives sought to appeal the earlier ruling, permission was refused. HP confirmed the verdict awards them around $1.24 billion in damages and interest, moving closer to resolving the issue.