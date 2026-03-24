Predatorgate Scandal: Intellexa Founder Appeals Greek Court Verdict
Tal Dilian, founder of Intellexa, plans to appeal his conviction in a Greek court for privacy breaches during the 2022 wiretapping scandal 'Predatorgate'. Dilian argues a lack of evidence in his conviction and promises to take his appeal to various legal and international institutions for justice.
In a wiretapping scandal that has reverberated through Greece, Intellexa founder Tal Dilian announced his intention to appeal a Greek court's decision that found him guilty of breaching personal data laws. Dilian's conviction, linked to the notorious 2022 'Predatorgate' affair, has prompted him to seek justice across regional and international platforms.
The controversy began when allegations surfaced that Intellexa's spyware, Predator, had been used for state surveillance on a financial journalist and a political figure. This led to significant political fallout, including the dismissal of key intelligence officials. The Greek government, however, denies any wrongdoing and survived a no-confidence vote in 2023.
Dilian avows that the evidence unveiled in court does not substantiate the charges against him, arguing that the judicial proceedings may be part of a broader cover-up. The case, as handled by Greece's Supreme Court, cleared the state's intelligence service while holding Dilian and others accountable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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