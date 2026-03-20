NSF's Urgent Call Against Illegal Government Appointments

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has issued a stern demand for the termination of illegal appointments in various Nagaland government departments. Alleging irregularities in 109 positions across 16 departments, the federation criticized the appointments for bypassing the Nagaland Staff Selection Board and Public Service Commission.

The NSF claims these positions were filled without advertisements and were regularized without adherence to due processes, compromising transparency and fairness in employment opportunities. The departments affected range from Transport and Public Health to Urban Development and Law, among others.

Highlighting the issue as detrimental to the hopes of educated Naga youth awaiting a fair recruitment process, the NSF urged the state government to act decisively and immediately. They cautioned that inaction within the next 45 days could severely impact aspiring candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)