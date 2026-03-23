Indian Nationals Face Challenges Abroad: A Diplomatic Response
The Indian government addresses concerns about Indian nationals facing issues abroad, including a distressed individual in Russia, deportations from South Korea's Jeju Island, and detained seafarers in multiple countries. The government ensures diplomatic efforts and assistance for affected individuals, including responding to an attack in Israel.
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An Indian national is seeking assistance for repatriation from Russia, as informed by the government to Parliament amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the Gulf region. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed efforts by the Indian Mission to provide aid and determine the individual's location.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs responded to concerns about Indian nationals facing entry restrictions and deportations from South Korea's Jeju Island. Over the last three years, 52 such cases have been noted, although specific reasons remain undisclosed due to Korean privacy laws.
The government revealed the detention of Indian seafarers in 13 countries, including Iran and Nigeria. Additionally, the Ministry addressed a recent attack on Indian workers in Israel, which was promptly investigated by local authorities resulting in arrests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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