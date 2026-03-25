Bookstore Drama: Arrest Sparks Debate in Hong Kong over Seditious Literature

In Hong Kong, authorities arrested bookstore owner Pong Yat-ming along with three employees, accusing them of distributing 'seditious' books. This incident highlights the intensifying crackdown on free speech under the city's robust national security law.

Among the contentious publications is 'The Troublemaker,' a biography of Jimmy Lai, the jailed pro-democracy media mogul. The arrest led to heightened concerns over censorship, as independent bookstores seek to provide political discourse beyond state-controlled narratives.

While Hong Kong's government defends its actions as necessary for stability, the international community expresses alarm over tightening controls on civil liberties. As local outlets temporarily close amid increased scrutiny, the future of public discourse in the region remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)