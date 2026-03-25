India's Call for Digital Independence: Neeraj Dangi Advocates for Indigenous Search Engine
Congress MP Neeraj Dangi advocates for India's development of an indigenous search engine to enhance digital sovereignty and reduce dependence on foreign companies like Google, citing privacy and cybersecurity risks. He urges government action and references countries with successful native search engines.
- Country:
- India
Amid growing concerns over digital sovereignty and privacy, Rajya Sabha Congress MP Neeraj Dangi pushed for India to develop its own internet search engine. Arguing during the Zero Hour session, Dangi stressed the risks posed by foreign firms like Google, which collect and analyze data from 1.4 billion Indians.
Dangi highlighted that nations like China, Russia, and France have their own widely-used indigenous search engines, securing digital independence. He warned that ongoing reliance on foreign platforms could pose national security risks, especially in situations of geopolitics like US-India tensions.
Emphasizing previous incidents like Microsoft's service suspension post-EU sanctions, Dangi urged the government to take immediate action. He called for the issuance of a white paper and the development of a roadmap for launching a localized search engine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Guarding Privacy: New SOP to Curb Non-Consensual Intimate Imagery
Inspira Joins Forces with Microsoft to Strengthen Cybersecurity Arsenal
Cybersecurity Incidents Double: National Capital Leads in Reports
Hong Kong's New Security Amendments: A Crackdown on Digital Privacy
Privacy Lawsuit Drama: Key Witness Denies Damning Claims