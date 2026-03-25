UN Official Calls for End to Iran Conflict Amid Middle East Tensions

The United Nations' top rights official on Wednesday issued a strong call for an end to the ongoing Iran conflict, describing the current situation in the Middle East as perilous and unpredictable.

Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, spoke of the conflict's 'unprecedented power' to draw countries into its fold, transcending borders and impacting global stability. Turk addressed an emergency meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, convened by Gulf states amid growing regional tensions.

The Commissioner urged all nations, particularly influential ones, to utilize their power to bring an end to the conflict, stressing that diplomacy remains the only assured path to peace. His remarks highlight the urgent need for international cooperation in resolving a crisis with far-reaching implications.