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UN Official Calls for End to Iran Conflict Amid Middle East Tensions

The United Nations' top rights official has called for an end to the Iran conflict, labeling the situation in the Middle East as highly dangerous and unpredictable. Volker Turk emphasized the conflict's potential to involve other nations and urged influential states to take decisive action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:00 IST
UN Official Calls for End to Iran Conflict Amid Middle East Tensions
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The United Nations' top rights official on Wednesday issued a strong call for an end to the ongoing Iran conflict, describing the current situation in the Middle East as perilous and unpredictable.

Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, spoke of the conflict's 'unprecedented power' to draw countries into its fold, transcending borders and impacting global stability. Turk addressed an emergency meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, convened by Gulf states amid growing regional tensions.

The Commissioner urged all nations, particularly influential ones, to utilize their power to bring an end to the conflict, stressing that diplomacy remains the only assured path to peace. His remarks highlight the urgent need for international cooperation in resolving a crisis with far-reaching implications.

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