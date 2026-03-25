Taiwan's Strategic Concerns Amidst Global Conflicts

Taiwan is increasingly concerned that China may use the United States' involvement in the Middle East conflict as leverage to heighten military pressure on the island. Recent military maneuvers by China, including air force incursions near Taiwan, suggest a strategic push while the U.S. redirects its focus.

Taiwan's defense officials have expressed worry over China's intention to annex the island, a sentiment underscored by Defense Minister Wellington Koo. Despite these concerns, assurances from Washington emphasize the U.S. military's capacity to address global threats effectively, maintaining stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Amid these tensions, Taiwan remains vigilant and is closely monitoring the developments, including potential U.S.-China talks. The government stresses the necessity of self-reliance in defense to uphold sovereignty, knowing that prolonged conflicts could provide China with insights into U.S. military operations and response strategies.