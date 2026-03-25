Fiery Controversy Erupts in Odisha: Health Minister Under Siege

In a dramatic turn of events, opposition MLAs in Odisha staged a protest in the state assembly, demanding the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling following a fire at a hospital that resulted in 12 deaths.

The protestors donned black T-shirts emblazoned with slogans 'Weak Chief Minister' and 'Strong Health Minister', signaling a direct attack on the current leadership. Despite calls from the Speaker to restore order, the protest persisted, causing repeated adjournments throughout the day.

The opposition's actions have intensified political unrest, prompting heated debates and walkouts, with claims of mismanagement and financial misuse surfacing amidst the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)