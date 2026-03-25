Left Menu

Fiery Controversy Erupts in Odisha: Health Minister Under Siege

Opposition MLAs in Odisha's assembly demanded Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling's resignation over a hospital fire that claimed 12 lives. The demonstration, marked by black T-shirts, disrupted proceedings for over a week. Despite persistent appeals from the Speaker, protests continued, reflecting political tensions and compelling calls for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:02 IST
Fiery Controversy Erupts in Odisha: Health Minister Under Siege
Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, opposition MLAs in Odisha staged a protest in the state assembly, demanding the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling following a fire at a hospital that resulted in 12 deaths.

The protestors donned black T-shirts emblazoned with slogans 'Weak Chief Minister' and 'Strong Health Minister', signaling a direct attack on the current leadership. Despite calls from the Speaker to restore order, the protest persisted, causing repeated adjournments throughout the day.

The opposition's actions have intensified political unrest, prompting heated debates and walkouts, with claims of mismanagement and financial misuse surfacing amidst the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026