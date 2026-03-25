Extension of Mhaje Ghar: A Year of Opportunity

In a significant move, the Goa cabinet has extended the Mhaje Ghar scheme for an additional year. This extension allows residents to apply for the regularization of ancestral homes until March 2027, offering a more extended window of opportunity for potential beneficiaries.

Launched by Union minister Amit Shah in October 2025, the Mhaje Ghar scheme is designed to regularize ancestral houses constructed on government and community lands without valid permissions. It provides the opportunity to secure ownership rights to the inhabitants of these homes.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, addressing the press, confirmed the extension and stated that the previous deadline was March 2026. Despite the scheme's potential impact, the government has reported receiving just 1,200 applications to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)