Sweeping Arrests of South African Police Officers Expose Deep Corruption

In a significant crackdown on corruption, South African anti-graft investigators have detained 12 senior police officers on charges of corruption and fraud, prosecutors announced on Wednesday. These arrests are under scrutiny amidst a broader inquiry into corruption within the high-ranking tiers of the South African police force.

The arrests were executed following an investigation prompted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who initiated a probe last year, leading to the suspension of the police minister. Parallel investigations by Parliament are probing allegations of corrupt police relationships with reputed crime bosses.

The National Prosecuting Authority's anti-corruption unit stated that the arrests pertain to a dubious contract intended to provide health and wellbeing services for police officers. Additionally, a director of a company, identified as a 13th suspect, was also detained.