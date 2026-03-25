Tragic Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal in Sonbhadra

A 26-year-old woman tragically lost her life after a domestic altercation in Sonbhadra district led to her husband allegedly attacking her with an iron rod, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded late Tuesday night in Mahuabari village, in the Bijpur area, resulting in the arrest of the accused and the dispatch of the woman's body for a post-mortem examination, officials stated.

Circle Officer Harsh Pandey reported that a quarrel between Kanhaiya and his wife Suman Devi escalated, culminating in the alleged assault. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Devi succumbed to her injuries. Further legal proceedings are in progress, with the accused, residing in the Myorpur area, facing serious charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)