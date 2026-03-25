Stray Drones Stir Tensions in Baltic Skies

In a troubling series of events, two Ukrainian military drones violated the airspace of Estonia and Latvia on Wednesday morning. The drones, entering via Russia, crashed at separate locations—one striking a chimney at a power station and the other crash landing. Baltic authorities suggest these incidents were part of a larger Ukrainian offensive targeting Russia.

The incidents coincided with reports from Russian officials claiming a Ukrainian drone assault had ignited fires at oil facilities in Russia's Baltic Sea ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga. Over recent weeks, Ukraine has intensified drone strikes on Russian oil infrastructure to disrupt Russia's economic stability amid halted peace negotiations mediated by the U.S.

No injuries or significant damage were caused by the drone attack on Estonia's Auvere power station, located near the Russian border. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna indicated the drone was not an intended strike on Estonia but a byproduct of Russian aggression. Latvian and Lithuanian officials have similarly identified Ukrainian drones in their territories, linking them to efforts against Russian targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)