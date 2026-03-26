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Escalating Tensions: Ukraine's Drone Attacks on Russian Energy Infrastructure

Russia has alerted the United States about Ukraine's recent drone attacks targeting Russian energy facilities, according to President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev. These attacks are reportedly part of Ukraine's efforts to worsen the global energy crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:45 IST
Escalating Tensions: Ukraine's Drone Attacks on Russian Energy Infrastructure
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has officially informed the United States of Ukraine's recent drone assaults on Russian energy infrastructure. This statement was made by President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, on Thursday.

Dmitriev disclosed that Ukraine's actions are an intentional attempt to escalate the global energy crisis, increasing tensions in the region.

The situation remains volatile as global observers raise concerns about the implications of these strikes on international energy markets and political relations.

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