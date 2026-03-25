Revolutionizing Justice: New Criminal Laws Promise Faster, Fairer Trials

The government has introduced new criminal laws aimed at expediting the legal process and ensuring fair outcomes. The reforms, shared in Lok Sabha, underscore increasing the efficiency of investigations and trials, while also fostering trust in the judicial system.

The legislation sets stringent time limits for various legal procedures, focusing on timely trials and judgment deliveries. Emphasizing the protection and swift justice for women and children, the laws place stringent timelines on investigations and mandate regular updates for victims, bolstering transparency.

Furthermore, technological advancements have been integrated, with online reporting and forensic mandates designed to prevent evidence tampering. These reforms, which also include community service and protections against arbitrary arrests, address both modern crime categories and traditional offenses with updated trial processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)