Escalating Tensions: Iran Defies U.S. Ceasefire Proposal as Conflict Intensifies

On Wednesday, Iran dismissed the United States' proposal for a ceasefire, opting instead for increased aggression against Israel and Gulf Arab countries. A remarkable attack on Kuwait International Airport sparked a massive fire, reflecting Iran's steadfast defiance.

This development unfolded as Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran, with the U.S. deploying additional troops to the region. Iran's decision was confirmed by Press TV, quoting an anonymous official who criticized America's plan conveyed through Pakistan.

The ongoing conflict has shaken global markets, driving oil prices higher amid fears of a broader energy crisis due to Iran's strategic hold over the Strait of Hormuz. Diplomatic avenues face considerable hurdles as talks between the U.S. and Iran remain elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)