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Ukraine and Saudi Arabia Forge Defense Partnership

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have signed a defense cooperation agreement, setting the stage for future contracts, technological collaboration, and investments. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the deal during his visit to Saudi Arabia ahead of a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:34 IST
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia Forge Defense Partnership
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have entered into a defense cooperation agreement, as revealed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his current visit to the Kingdom.

The agreement aims to lay the groundwork for future contracts, technological collaboration, and investments between the two nations. The signing precedes an anticipated meeting between Zelenskiy and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"We are ready to share our expertise and systems with Saudi Arabia and to work together to strengthen the protection of lives," expressed Zelenskiy on the Telegram app.

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