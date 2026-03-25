Libya Rescues Rogue LNG Tanker Amid Environmental Concerns
Libya's coast guard is towing away a damaged LNG tanker, Arctic Metagaz, stranded since early March after being hit by drones. The tanker posed significant ecological risks, prompting intervention by Libya's GNU. It follows a plea from eight Mediterranean countries to avert a major environmental disaster.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:18 IST
Libya's coast guard has initiated the towing of the damaged LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz, after it drifted unmanned for weeks in the Mediterranean, raising environmental concerns.
The LNG tanker, flagged from Russia and adrift since March, caused worry among Mediterranean countries, prompting their plea for immediate action to prevent ecological harm.
The Tripoli-based Government of National Unity has tasked Libya's National Oil Corporation with securing the tanker, coordinating measures with Russian and Maltese authorities to ensure safe maritime navigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)