Daring Daylight Heist: Temple Visit Ends in Burglary

A brazen burglary unfolded in West Delhi's Hari Nagar, as the occupants of a house returned from a temple visit to find their home ransacked, police disclosed on Wednesday.

The theft, involving gold, silver, and cash worth several lakhs, occurred while Rishabh Khanna and his family were at Jhande Walan Temple. CCTV footage showed a masked burglar on a scooter, evidencing a well-planned heist.

The thief handed off the loot to an associate before disappearing. Police have launched an investigation, forming multiple teams to track and apprehend the suspects swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)