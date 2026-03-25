Indian Railways Clears ₹1,236 Crore Modernisation Push for Kavach ATP Rollout

In a major infrastructure and safety upgrade, Indian Railways has approved a ₹1,236 crore package of projects to modernise its communication backbone and accelerate the deployment of the indigenous Kavach Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system across key high-density corridors.

The approvals, covering Central, Western and Southern Railway zones, mark a critical step in building a digitally resilient, fail-safe and future-ready railway network, integrating high-capacity fibre infrastructure with advanced train safety systems.

Strategic Shift: Building a Redundant, High-Capacity Railway Communication Grid

At the core of the initiative is the creation of a dual-path optical fibre communication architecture, designed to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for mission-critical railway operations, including signalling, train control and real-time monitoring systems.

With Indian Railways rapidly transitioning toward LTE-based train control, centralised traffic management and automation, officials say that a robust fibre backbone is now as critical as track and rolling stock infrastructure.

Central Railway: ₹623.63 Crore Investment to Create Redundant Communication Backbone

The largest share of the approved investment—₹623.63 crore—has been allocated to Central Railway, covering all five of its divisions: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bhusawal and Solapur.

The upgrade introduces a two-layered communication network, ensuring complete redundancy:

1. OPGW Deployment Along Traction Lines (₹238.94 crore)

Installation of 96-fibre Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) over 2,250.68 route km

Covers Solapur, Nagpur, Pune and Bhusawal divisions

Dual functionality: Acts as earth protection wire for 25 kV traction system Simultaneously carries high-capacity optical fibre

Eliminates need for new civil infrastructure by utilising existing traction towers

2. Underground Optical Fibre Network (₹384.69 crore)

Laying of 2x48 fibre underground OFC over 2,673.21 route km

Covers all five divisions, including Mumbai

Creates a parallel communication path independent of overhead systems

Together, these systems ensure that if one network fails (due to damage, weather, or maintenance), the second path maintains uninterrupted operations—a critical requirement for safety-critical technologies like Kavach.

In addition, the expanded fibre capacity will be monetised through leasing of dark fibre, opening a non-fare revenue stream for Indian Railways in the telecom and data services space.

Kavach Expansion: ₹310.18 Crore to Strengthen Train Safety on Southern Railway

Indian Railways is also scaling up deployment of Kavach Version 4.0, its indigenous train collision avoidance system, across 548 route km of high-density corridors in Southern Railway.

Kavach is designed to:

Automatically apply brakes to prevent collisions

Enforce speed restrictions

Prevent Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD)

Enable real-time communication between trains and signalling systems

The approved works include:

Section 1: ₹158.74 crore

Jolarpettai–Erode (180 km, Salem Division)

Chennai Beach–Tambaram–Chengalpattu (60 km, Chennai Division)

Includes associated optical fibre infrastructure

Section 2: ₹151.44 crore

Shoranur–Mangalore (308 km, Palakkad Division)

Includes 4x48 fibre OFC deployment for high-bandwidth communication

These corridors span Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, covering some of the most heavily utilised passenger and freight routes in southern India.

The project forms part of Southern Railway’s broader ₹2,950 crore Kavach sub-umbrella programme, reflecting the system-wide prioritisation of safety technologies.

Western Railway: ₹302.26 Crore to Complete Fibre Network in Gujarat

Western Railway will receive ₹302.26 crore to close critical gaps in its communication infrastructure across Rajkot and Bhavnagar divisions in Gujarat.

Key components:

Deployment of 2x48 fibre OFC on both sides of track

Coverage of 1,653 route km: Rajkot Division: 1,064 km Bhavnagar Division: 589 km



This project completes the last-mile connectivity of the fibre backbone in these divisions, a prerequisite for scaling up Kavach and next-generation LTE-based train control systems.

The works are part of Western Railway’s larger ₹2,800 crore modernisation programme.

Enabling Technologies: Backbone for Digital Rail Operations

Officials highlight that these investments are foundational for multiple ongoing and future initiatives, including:

Kavach nationwide rollout

LTE/4G/5G-based train control systems

Real-time train monitoring and predictive maintenance

Centralised traffic control and automation

Passenger information systems and onboard connectivity

India currently operates one of the world’s largest rail networks, spanning over 68,000 route km, with increasing pressure on capacity and safety due to rising passenger and freight demand.

A Data-Driven, Revenue-Linked Modernisation Model

Beyond operational benefits, the projects introduce a hybrid infrastructure-financing approach, where surplus fibre capacity is monetised.

Industry estimates suggest that leasing railway fibre assets could:

Generate significant recurring revenue

Support expansion of rural and semi-urban broadband networks

Enable partnerships with telecom providers and digital service companies

Toward a Safer, Smarter Railway Network

The ₹1,236 crore approval reflects Indian Railways’ broader strategy of integrating safety systems with digital infrastructure, rather than treating them as standalone upgrades.

By combining:

Redundant fibre communication networks

Advanced train protection systems like Kavach

Scalable digital infrastructure

the Railways aims to transition toward a high-reliability, technology-driven transport ecosystem.

Officials indicate that such investments will play a decisive role in:

Reducing accidents and operational disruptions

Enhancing network capacity and efficiency

Supporting future technologies such as autonomous train operations

As India continues to modernise one of its most critical national assets, these projects signal a shift toward global best practices in railway safety, communication and digital infrastructure integration.