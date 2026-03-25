Ministry Launches Nationwide Consultations to Drive Textile Export Vision

In a decisive push to reposition India as a global textile powerhouse, the Ministry of Textiles today convened a National Consultative Webinar with States and Union Territories, laying the groundwork for a high-level Departmental Summit on the theme “Textiles for Global Markets”, scheduled for June 2026.

The consultative exercise, conducted under the direction of the Cabinet Secretary, marks a strategic shift toward coordinated, data-driven and district-led export planning, aimed at accelerating India’s textile exports from the current ~USD 40 billion to USD 100 billion by 2030.

Export Acceleration at the Core of Policy Reset

Opening the session, the Secretary (Textiles) acknowledged that while India’s textile sector has demonstrated steady domestic expansion—supported by rising consumption, production-linked incentives (PLI), and infrastructure upgrades—export growth has not kept pace with global opportunities.

“India has the capacity, scale and diversity to emerge as a dominant global textile supplier. However, achieving the USD 100 billion export target requires deep, structured collaboration with States and Union Territories,” she stated.

The Secretary emphasised that the upcoming Summit will not be a routine policy dialogue but a results-oriented national platform to build consensus, align policies and identify actionable interventions across the textile value chain—from fibre to fashion.

A New Model: District-Led Export Transformation

A key highlight of the consultation was the introduction of the District-Led Textile Transformation (DLTT) framework, signalling a major innovation in India’s export strategy.

Presented by the DDG, Ministry of Textiles, the DLTT framework focuses on:

Mapping district-level textile strengths (e.g., clusters, crafts, industrial units)

Converging Central and State schemes for targeted impact

Leveraging data-driven planning and monitoring systems

Enhancing export competitiveness at the grassroots level

The model was illustrated through Panipat, a major textile hub, as a pilot case demonstrating how district-centric planning can unlock export potential by integrating logistics, skilling, financing and market access.

Policy experts note that this approach aligns with India’s broader push toward “local-to-global” development, enabling even smaller districts and traditional clusters to integrate into global supply chains.

Identifying Structural Bottlenecks Across States

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, outlined the consultative process as a diagnostic exercise to identify systemic constraints affecting export performance.

Key focus areas include:

Infrastructure gaps in textile clusters

Logistics inefficiencies , including high transport costs and port connectivity issues

Regulatory complexities impacting exporters

Limited technology adoption and modernisation

Challenges faced by MSMEs and traditional sectors in scaling exports

The inputs gathered will inform targeted policy interventions at both Central and State levels, ensuring that reforms are evidence-based and region-specific.

Data Insights: Export Landscape and Market Diversification

The Trade Advisor to the Ministry presented a detailed overview of India’s textile export profile, highlighting:

Strong performance in cotton textiles, garments and home furnishings

Emerging opportunities in technical textiles and man-made fibres (MMF)

High dependence on traditional markets such as the US and EU, underscoring the need for diversification

Experts estimate that global textile and apparel trade exceeds USD 800 billion annually, indicating significant headroom for India to expand its market share beyond the current ~5% range.

The Ministry stressed the importance of:

Exploring new markets in Africa, Latin America and East Asia

Investing in automation, sustainable production and digital supply chains

Strengthening end-to-end value chains, from raw materials to finished products

States Call for Targeted Support and Cluster-Based Growth

During the interactive session, States and UTs actively participated, flagging key issues and opportunities:

Expansion of identified textile districts and clusters

Bridging infrastructure and logistics gaps

Enhancing skill development and workforce training

Supporting MSME exporters with easier access to finance and compliance frameworks

Revitalising handloom, handicrafts and traditional textile sectors

Developing niche product strategies (e.g., silk, wool, eco-textiles)

Several States emphasised the need for cluster-based export strategies, arguing that concentrated investments in high-potential regions can deliver faster and more sustainable export growth.

Bharat Tex 2026: India’s Global Textile Showcase

The Ministry also urged States to actively participate in Bharat Tex 2026, scheduled from July 14–17, 2026, positioning it as India’s premier global textile event.

The platform is expected to:

Attract international buyers, investors and brands

Facilitate buyer–seller meets and B2B engagements

Showcase State-specific textile ecosystems and innovations

Strengthen India’s branding as a reliable, sustainable sourcing destination

Roadmap Ahead: From Consultation to Implementation

The Ministry outlined a clear multi-stage roadmap following the webinar:

State-level stakeholder consultations involving industry, exporters and local institutions Preparation of district-wise export action plans Consolidation of inputs into a national strategy framework Finalisation of agenda for the June 2026 Departmental Summit

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to building a collaborative federal model, where Centre and States jointly drive export growth through aligned policies, institutional coordination and shared accountability.

Toward a Global Textile Leadership Position

With rising global demand, supply chain realignments, and increasing focus on sustainability, India stands at a critical juncture to expand its footprint in global textile markets.

The consultative process launched today signals a comprehensive policy reset—combining grassroots planning, technological upgradation and international market integration.

If effectively implemented, officials believe the strategy could not only achieve the USD 100 billion export target by 2030 but also generate millions of jobs, strengthen rural economies, and position India among the top global textile exporters in the coming decade.