Delhi E-Rickshaw Incident Misinterpreted as Kidnapping: Police Clarifies

Delhi Police put to rest rumors of an alleged kidnapping in northeast Delhi on Wednesday, concerning a circulating video on social media.

The incident, which occurred in Khajuri Khas, was initially interpreted as an attempted kidnapping, after children were seen falling out of an e-rickshaw pursued by bikers.

However, police clarified it was a case of rash driving; a chase ensued when the e-rickshaw driver tried to escape post-collision with a motorcycle. Authorities have charged the driver for negligent driving and advised the public against believing and spreading unverified claims online.

(With inputs from agencies.)