Delhi E-Rickshaw Incident Misinterpreted as Kidnapping: Police Clarifies
Delhi Police refuted claims circulating on social media about a kidnapping attempt in Khajuri Khas involving an e-rickshaw. The event was actually a case of rash driving leading to passengers jumping out of the vehicle, creating a misleading impression of kidnapping.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police put to rest rumors of an alleged kidnapping in northeast Delhi on Wednesday, concerning a circulating video on social media.
The incident, which occurred in Khajuri Khas, was initially interpreted as an attempted kidnapping, after children were seen falling out of an e-rickshaw pursued by bikers.
However, police clarified it was a case of rash driving; a chase ensued when the e-rickshaw driver tried to escape post-collision with a motorcycle. Authorities have charged the driver for negligent driving and advised the public against believing and spreading unverified claims online.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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