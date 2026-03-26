US Military's Controversial Caribbean Sea Strike

The US military executed a controversial strike on a boat in the Caribbean Sea, resulting in four fatalities. This move is part of the Trump administration's intensified efforts against drug traffickers in Latin America.

The military claims the attack targeted narcotics smuggling routes, yet failed to provide concrete proof of drugs on board. Observers have raised concerns about the frequency of such strikes, now totaling at least 163 under Trump's term, and their legal and practical implications.

Amid ongoing military focus on the Middle East, the legitimacy of targeting so-called 'narcoterrorists' remains under scrutiny, particularly given that fentanyl, a major cause of overdoses, is primarily trafficked through land routes from Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)