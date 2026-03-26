Ireland's Economic Resilience Amid Rising Inflation

The central bank of Ireland has adjusted its inflation forecast in light of the ongoing Middle East conflict, predicting an inflation rate of 2.9% for this year, rising marginally to 2.6% by 2027. The conflict has notably driven up energy prices, though economic growth remains buoyant thanks to strong investment momentum.

Despite knock-on effects of higher prices leading to revisions in growth, real disposable income, and consumption figures, the bank remains optimistic. It anticipates continued investment growth spurred by increased government spending on public infrastructure, higher housing completions, and robust business investments.

However, the forecast includes a warning about the potential economic impact should the conflict extend. The central bank projects inflation could reach 4.2% in 2026 if current energy price hikes persist. In comparison, the Economic and Social Research Institute forecasts slightly higher inflation figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)