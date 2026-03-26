Panna-Dhar Railway Trial Runs: A New Era for Madhya Pradesh

The railways have initiated trial runs in the districts of Panna and Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, aiming to integrate these regions into the expansive railway network. These trials mark a significant breakthrough for local transport infrastructure, slated to enhance trade, tourism, and economic activities.

Conducted in the presence of the Commissioner of Railway Safety, the trial runs spanned the Nagaud and Phulwari stations in Panna district. This 74-kilometre Satna-Panna railway line is part of the ambitious Lalitpur-Singrauli corridor, expected to serve as a catalyst for regional development.

The trials also resonated in Dhar, where local and national politicians, including Union Minister Savitri Thakur, experienced the milestone journey. The ongoing Indore-Dahod railway project, crucial for regional connectivity, underscores the potential of this new railway line to transform local socio-economic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)