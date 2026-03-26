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Nigeria Central Bank Eases Forex Rules for Oil Exporters

Nigeria's central bank has removed restrictions on oil companies, allowing full repatriation of export earnings to enhance liquidity and market confidence. This liberalization is part of broader reforms intended to stabilize the naira and foster investment by improving cash-flow management and reducing financial risks for international oil firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:30 IST
Nigeria Central Bank Eases Forex Rules for Oil Exporters

Nigeria's central bank has revoked a requirement mandating international oil companies to temporarily hold a portion of their export earnings. This regulatory change allows companies to repatriate all their proceeds instantly, aiming to boost liquidity and confidence in the foreign exchange market.

The central bank's circular, dated March 25, annulled previous "cash pooling" mandates, which required authorized banks to retain half of oil export earnings for up to 90 days. Effective immediately, oil companies can repatriate all export funds through authorized banks, provided they adhere to documentation and monthly reporting.

This development indicates further liberalization of Nigeria's foreign exchange policies for oil exporters, a significant source of dollar inflows. Although immediate supply surges are unlikely, the adjustment is part of ongoing reforms to stabilize the naira and attract investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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