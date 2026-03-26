Midnight Rooftop Tragedy: Youth Shot Dead in Patuli

In the Patuli area, a deadly altercation on a rooftop claimed the life of 35-year-old Rahul Dey and critically injured his friend, Jeet Mukherjee. The incident occurred around 12:30 am, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of four individuals.

According to local authorities, the fracas erupted as Dey and Mukherjee were socially gathered with others on the rooftop, enjoying drinks. The situation quickly turned volatile when Dey and Mukherjee argued with other attendees, leading to a fatal shooting.

Those detained have been named as Deep Roy, Bidhan Bannerjee, Raja Banik, and Jayanto Ghosh. While Dey had links with the Trinamool Congress, police have indicated that the shooting wasn't politically motivated.