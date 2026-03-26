Temple Turmoil: Minor Accused of Molestation and Threat in Beed
In Beed, a minor boy has been accused of molesting a minor girl at a temple and threatening her life if she didn't accept his love note. The incident occurred while the girl was with her father. A police investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:49 IST
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident unfolded in Beed where a minor boy was charged with molesting a minor girl in a temple, according to local police on Thursday.
The confrontation happened at 10 am on Tuesday in Ashti tehsil when the young girl was attending the temple with her father. The boy, who is also a minor, allegedly grabbed her hand, professed his love, and attempted to hand her a threatening note.
After the girl reported the event to her parents, action was taken under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities continue to investigate the case.
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- minor
- temple
- Beed
- Ashti
- threat
- police
- molestation
- inquiry
- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
- abuse
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