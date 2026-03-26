Temple Turmoil: Minor Accused of Molestation and Threat in Beed

A disturbing incident unfolded in Beed where a minor boy was charged with molesting a minor girl in a temple, according to local police on Thursday.

The confrontation happened at 10 am on Tuesday in Ashti tehsil when the young girl was attending the temple with her father. The boy, who is also a minor, allegedly grabbed her hand, professed his love, and attempted to hand her a threatening note.

After the girl reported the event to her parents, action was taken under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities continue to investigate the case.