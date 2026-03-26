Left Menu

Temple Turmoil: Minor Accused of Molestation and Threat in Beed

In Beed, a minor boy has been accused of molesting a minor girl at a temple and threatening her life if she didn't accept his love note. The incident occurred while the girl was with her father. A police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:49 IST
Temple Turmoil: Minor Accused of Molestation and Threat in Beed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident unfolded in Beed where a minor boy was charged with molesting a minor girl in a temple, according to local police on Thursday.

The confrontation happened at 10 am on Tuesday in Ashti tehsil when the young girl was attending the temple with her father. The boy, who is also a minor, allegedly grabbed her hand, professed his love, and attempted to hand her a threatening note.

After the girl reported the event to her parents, action was taken under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities continue to investigate the case.

TRENDING

1
Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula

Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula

 India
2
Kerala Police Crackdown on AI Video: Election Integrity at Stake

Kerala Police Crackdown on AI Video: Election Integrity at Stake

 India
3
Maternal Nutrition: A Key to Climate Adaptation and Lifelong Health

Maternal Nutrition: A Key to Climate Adaptation and Lifelong Health

 India
4
Karnataka Increases Compensation for Wildlife Attack Victims

Karnataka Increases Compensation for Wildlife Attack Victims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026