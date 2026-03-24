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Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in Police Custody Over Warehousing Official's Suicide

Former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has been arrested in connection with the suicide of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a warehousing corporation official. Bhullar stands accused of harassment leading to the suicide, and has been remanded into police custody. Allegations include pressuring Randhawa over warehouse tender allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chadigarh | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:41 IST
Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in Police Custody Over Warehousing Official's Suicide
Laljit Singh Bhullar
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-profile development that has sent ripples across Punjab, former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar finds himself embroiled in serious allegations surrounding the suicide of a state warehousing official.

Amidst significant security arrangements, Bhullar was presented in an Amritsar court on Tuesday, following his arrest a day earlier in connection with the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. The minister, now in a five-day police remand, faces accusations of abetting Randhawa's tragic decision to end his life.

The controversy draws into question an alleged pressure campaign to sway warehouse tender allocations, with Randhawa purportedly citing harassment by Bhullar as a contributing factor to his distress. Bhullar has vehemently denied all charges as police further their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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