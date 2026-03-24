Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in Police Custody Over Warehousing Official's Suicide

In a high-profile development that has sent ripples across Punjab, former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar finds himself embroiled in serious allegations surrounding the suicide of a state warehousing official.

Amidst significant security arrangements, Bhullar was presented in an Amritsar court on Tuesday, following his arrest a day earlier in connection with the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. The minister, now in a five-day police remand, faces accusations of abetting Randhawa's tragic decision to end his life.

The controversy draws into question an alleged pressure campaign to sway warehouse tender allocations, with Randhawa purportedly citing harassment by Bhullar as a contributing factor to his distress. Bhullar has vehemently denied all charges as police further their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)