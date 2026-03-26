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Britain Cracks Down on Southeast Asia's Largest Scam Network

The UK has sanctioned operators of Southeast Asia's largest fraud compound in Cambodia and an online crypto marketplace to protect against organized scams. Targeting Legend Innovation and Xinbi, the action will freeze several London properties and emphasizes the UK’s commitment to combating global online fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:43 IST
Britain Cracks Down on Southeast Asia's Largest Scam Network

The United Kingdom has taken decisive action to mitigate organized online scams by sanctioning operators of what it brands as the largest fraud compound in Cambodia and a crypto marketplace involved in trading stolen personal data.

Named Legend Innovation, the Cambodian complex dubbed '#8 Park' is identified as the nation's largest scam site, capable of housing 20,000 trafficked workers. Additionally, the Xinbi crypto marketplace is implicated in providing tools for fraudulent activity. London properties linked to these networks, including a £9 million penthouse, will have their assets frozen.

Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty emphasized the UK's resolve in protecting its citizens from fraud and condemning human rights violations at scam centers. This move aligns with previous joint sanctions with the U.S. against Prince Group, marking ongoing efforts to curb regional scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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