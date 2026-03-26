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Equality Behind Bars: Women Prisoners' Access to Open Jails

A top law commission official underscores the need for equal access to open correctional institutions for women prisoners, highlighting recent Supreme Court judgments favoring equality and dignity. These institutions, crucial for reintegration, should not exclude women based on existing statutory or administrative practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:24 IST
Equality Behind Bars: Women Prisoners' Access to Open Jails
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A senior law commission official, Anju Rathi Rana, has emphasized the necessity of offering equal access to open correctional institutions (OCIs) for women prisoners, describing it as a requirement for sound administration within a constitutional democracy rather than a mere concession.

The Supreme Court of India, in a recent ruling, addressed the governance and expansion of OCIs, asserting that excluding women prisoners violates constitutional guarantees of equality and dignity. This landmark judgment aims to ensure that reformative paths within the prison system are not discriminatory.

Rana, a former Union law secretary, reiterated that OCIs, also referred to as open jails, are pivotal to the idea of prisoner reintegration and reform. These institutions are built on a model of graded liberty and responsibility, critical for rational prison management. The next crucial step lies in the structured implementation of these reforms across various jurisdictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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