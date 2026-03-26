Powering the Shift: EESL's Ambitious Induction Cookstove Initiative
State-owned EESL plans to procure over half a million induction cookstoves to address rising e-cooking demand in response to an LPG shortage due to the West Asia crisis. This move supports the National Efficient Cooking Programme, promoting sustainable cooking solutions with significant cost and emission savings.
- Country:
- India
In response to escalating demand for electric cooking solutions, State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has announced plans for two new tenders to acquire over half a million induction cookstoves. This strategic move comes amidst an LPG supply crisis, worsened by recent disruptions in West Asia, highlighting the urgent need for alternative cooking technologies.
Sources indicate that EESL has already issued a tender for 100,000 induction cookstoves and is in the process of securing induction-compatible utensils. This initiative is part of the National Electric Cooking Program, fundamental to the government's 'Go-Electric' campaign. With the induction cooking market witnessing a price hike due to demand, EESL aims to stabilize this with sustainable and cost-effective alternatives.
EESL's efforts are building on successful carbon-saving programs, focusing on a strategic rollout of energy-efficient induction cooktops. By entering rate contracts with domestic manufacturers, EESL ensures supply stability, supporting state governments and public institutions in their transition to more sustainable and economical cooking solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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