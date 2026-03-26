In response to alarming reports of fuel shortages, the Indian government has reaffirmed its robust petroleum reserves, ensuring that the country holds sufficient stock to offset disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions. Despite circulating misinformation, officials assert all fuel outlets remain fully operational, dispelling any rumors of forced rationing.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas released crucial data on India's oil and LPG reserves amidst rising concerns fueled by the West Asia conflict. Evidence shows India has secured ample crude supply for the next 60 days, with oil companies operating at over 100% capacity to maintain steady distribution across the nation.

Highlighting India's strategic sourcing, officials dismissed claims of depleted reserves as unfounded. Additional LPG shipments from multiple countries strengthen the nation's energy security, counteracting the fear generated by false reports. The government promises decisive action against those spreading panic on social media.