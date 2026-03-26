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Historic Bill Set to Establish Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority

The Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority Bill, introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, marks a significant step towards establishing an administrative body for Nagaland's eastern districts. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the government's commitment to inclusive governance and announced a Rs 100.57 crore grant for the FNTA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:20 IST
Historic Bill Set to Establish Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton introduced a significant Bill in the Assembly, aiming to set up the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), an interim administrative body for the state's eastern districts.

The Speaker, Sharingain Longkumer, noted that the Bill is scheduled for consideration and passage on Friday. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, while presenting the state Budget, congratulated the eastern districts' people on signing a memorandum of agreement for the FNTA's establishment.

Rio expressed gratitude to the Union government and various stakeholders for their roles in this historic agreement. He also announced a Rs 100.57 crore grant for FNTA, emphasizing the government's commitment to achieving results for the eastern districts and addressing all citizens' aspirations in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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