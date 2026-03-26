Historic Bill Set to Establish Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton introduced a significant Bill in the Assembly, aiming to set up the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA), an interim administrative body for the state's eastern districts.

The Speaker, Sharingain Longkumer, noted that the Bill is scheduled for consideration and passage on Friday. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, while presenting the state Budget, congratulated the eastern districts' people on signing a memorandum of agreement for the FNTA's establishment.

Rio expressed gratitude to the Union government and various stakeholders for their roles in this historic agreement. He also announced a Rs 100.57 crore grant for FNTA, emphasizing the government's commitment to achieving results for the eastern districts and addressing all citizens' aspirations in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)